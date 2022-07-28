Appointment of Laurent Boisdron as Vice President & General Manager of Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila, The PhilippinesGM-Laurent.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 July 2022 – Lanson Place Personal Hotels and Residences (Lanson Place) is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurent Boisdron as Vice President & General Manager of Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila, The Philippines.

Laurent has over 29 years of hotel management experience in the USA, Philippines, France, Spain, Belgium and United Arab Emirates. Before joining Lanson Place, Laurent spearheaded the pre-opening and opening teams of Sable Navy Pier, Curio Collection by Hilton as the General Manager in Chicago, Illinois. Prior to that, he was General Manager of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC)’s luxury property, Conrad Manila from 2018 to 2020.

Laurent’s work has been highly recognized throughout the years, as validated by his numerous awards: 2021 Hotel Management’s GMs To Watch (USA), 2019 CMO Asia Award for one of the Best General Managers in the Philippines, 2017 Asia Pacific Hotel of the Year Award (Radisson Blu Cebu), and the 2015 President’s Award for outstanding quality for Radisson North America, among others.

Commenting on this appointment, Michael Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Lanson Place said “We are thrilled to bring Laurent on board with his extensive hotel management experience in both The Philippines and around the world as Lanson Place makes its first foray in the country. Under his strong leadership, Laurent will assemble and lead the team to position this magnificent 390 key property in one of Manila’s most exciting business and entertainment hubs, and introduce the Lanson Place brand to the community.”

Scheduled to open in 2023, Lanson Place Mall of Asia, the first Lanson Place property in The Philippines located in the heart of SM Mall of Asia, will feature a 247-room hotel and 143-room serviced suites, providing guests with direct access to extensive retail, food and beverage and entertainment facilities. Lanson Place Mall of Asia is in close proximity to the flagship SMX Convention Center Manila as well as the iconic eCom office buildings, making it ideal not only for leisure guests but for business travellers and MICE delegates as well.

