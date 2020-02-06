Appointment of new Central Visayas PNP chief surprises incumbent

CEBU CITY—A new director has been appointed to the Central Visayas office of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro was named as replacement of Brig. Gen. Valencio de Leon as head of the Central Visayas PNP.

Ferro would be leaving his position as regional director for operations of the National Capital Region Police Office.

The change of command, however, surprised De Leon. “I do not have any idea why I am relieved,” he said. But he said as a “good soldier, I. have to follow.”

De Leon became Central Visayas PNP chief in October 2019.

