Appointment of New Directors to ASTRI Board

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) today announced the appointment of five new Directors to the ASTRI Board for the period from 21 October 2020 to 20 October 2022. The new appointees are:

Mr Edmund Lee Chi -wai, Chief Executive Officer, Application Technology Company Limited

-wai, Chief Executive Officer, Application Technology Company Limited Mr Theodore Ma Heng , Managing Partner, Cocoon Ingnite Ventures

, Managing Partner, Cocoon Ingnite Ventures Dr Alfred Ng Man -cheuk, Chief Technology Officer, Suga International Holdings Limited

-cheuk, Chief Technology Officer, Suga International Holdings Limited Ir Dr Samson Tai Kin -hon, Distinguished Engineer & Chief Technology Officer, IBM Hong Kong

-hon, Distinguished Engineer & Chief Technology Officer, IBM Hong Kong Mr Anthony Tong Tat -hay, Managing Partner, Robin Bridge and John Liu

Five serving Directors of ASTRI, namely Mr Charles Chow Sai-keung, Mr Steve Chuang Tzu-hsiung, Prof Lam Tak-wah, Prof Sabrina Lin Man-yee and Ms Ada Wong Yin-man have also been re-appointed for the period from 21 October 2020 to 20 October 2022.

And commencing 21 October 2020, Ms Cally Chan Shan-shan, Mr Duncan Chiu, Mr Kwong Chi-keung, JP, Ir Dr Alan Lam Hiu-fung and Dr Davy Lo Kwok-wai will retire from the ASTRI Board.

Chairman of ASTRI’s Board of Directors Ir Sunny Lee Wai-kwong welcomed the new members to the Board and thanked the retiring members.

He said: “Thanks to the tireless efforts from the ASTRI Board of Directors and its staff members over the past 20 years, we have been able to take up leadership positions in a number of innovative areas, such as 5G, semiconductors, FinTech, HealthTech, Smart City and Intelligent Manufacturing and our good work has continued despite the global pandemic. Our collective efforts will support Hong Kong’s recuperation from the Covid-19 disruption.

“I hereby thank Ms Chan, Mr Chiu, Mr Kwong, Ir Dr Lam and Dr Lo for their invaluable contribution to ASTRI and I welcome Mr Lee, Mr Ma, Dr Ng, Ir Dr Tai and Mr Tong to the Board of Directors. I look forward to working with them in continuing to create a positive impact in Hong Kong through innovative technologies and applied sciences.”

As from 21 October 2020, the composition of ASTRI’s Board of Directors is as follows:

Chairman

Ir Sunny Lee Wai-kwong, JP

Members

Prof Chan Chun-kwong

Mr Stephen Chau Kam-kun

Mr Charles Chow Sai-keung

Mr Steve Chuang Tzu-hsiung

Mr Ha Yung-kuen, BBS

Mr Stephen Ho Wai-chung

Prof Lam Tak-wah

Mr Edmund Lee Chi-wai

Prof Sabrina Lin Man-yee

Mr Andy Liu An-ting

Mr Theodore Ma Heng

Mr Peter Ng Hon-yu

Ir Prof Joseph Ng Kee-yin

Dr Alfred Ng Man-cheuk

Ir Dr Samson Tai Kin-hon

Mr Anthony Tong Tat-hay

Ms Ada Wong Yin-man

(In alphabetical order according to surname)

Official Members

Ms Annie Choi Suk-han, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation and Technology

Ms Rebecca Pun Ting-ting, JP, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology

About ASTRI

The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness in technology-based industries through applied research. ASTRI’s core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics; Communications; Cybersecurity, Cryptography and Trusted Technologies; Integrated Circuits and Systems; and IoT and Sensors. It is applied across five cores areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, Intelligent Manufacturing, Health Technologies, and Application Specific Integrated Circuits.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. To date, ASTRI has transferred more than 750 technologies to the industries and owns nearly 850 patents in the Mainland, the US and other countries.

For further information, please visit www.astri.org.