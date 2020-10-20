Appointment of New Directors to ASTRI Board

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) today announced the appointment of five new Directors to the ASTRI Board for the period from 21 October 2020 to 20 October 2022. The new appointees are:
- Mr Edmund Lee Chi-wai, Chief Executive Officer, Application Technology Company Limited
- Mr Theodore Ma Heng, Managing Partner, Cocoon Ingnite Ventures
- Dr Alfred Ng Man-cheuk, Chief Technology Officer, Suga International Holdings Limited
- Ir Dr Samson Tai Kin-hon, Distinguished Engineer & Chief Technology Officer, IBM Hong Kong
- Mr Anthony Tong Tat-hay, Managing Partner, Robin Bridge and John Liu
Five serving Directors of ASTRI, namely Mr Charles Chow Sai-keung, Mr Steve Chuang Tzu-hsiung, Prof Lam Tak-wah, Prof Sabrina Lin Man-yee and Ms Ada Wong Yin-man have also been re-appointed for the period from 21 October 2020 to 20 October 2022.
And commencing 21 October 2020, Ms Cally Chan Shan-shan, Mr Duncan Chiu, Mr Kwong Chi-keung, JP, Ir Dr Alan Lam Hiu-fung and Dr Davy Lo Kwok-wai will retire from the ASTRI Board.
Chairman of ASTRI’s Board of Directors Ir Sunny Lee Wai-kwong welcomed the new members to the Board and thanked the retiring members.
He said: “Thanks to the tireless efforts from the ASTRI Board of Directors and its staff members over the past 20 years, we have been able to take up leadership positions in a number of innovative areas, such as 5G, semiconductors, FinTech, HealthTech, Smart City and Intelligent Manufacturing and our good work has continued despite the global pandemic. Our collective efforts will support Hong Kong’s recuperation from the Covid-19 disruption.
“I hereby thank Ms Chan, Mr Chiu, Mr Kwong, Ir Dr Lam and Dr Lo for their invaluable contribution to ASTRI and I welcome Mr Lee, Mr Ma, Dr Ng, Ir Dr Tai and Mr Tong to the Board of Directors. I look forward to working with them in continuing to create a positive impact in Hong Kong through innovative technologies and applied sciences.”
As from 21 October 2020, the composition of ASTRI’s Board of Directors is as follows:
Chairman
Ir Sunny Lee Wai-kwong, JP
Members
Prof Chan Chun-kwong
Mr Stephen Chau Kam-kun
Mr Charles Chow Sai-keung
Mr Steve Chuang Tzu-hsiung
Mr Ha Yung-kuen, BBS
Mr Stephen Ho Wai-chung
Prof Lam Tak-wah
Mr Edmund Lee Chi-wai
Prof Sabrina Lin Man-yee
Mr Andy Liu An-ting
Mr Theodore Ma Heng
Mr Peter Ng Hon-yu
Ir Prof Joseph Ng Kee-yin
Dr Alfred Ng Man-cheuk
Ir Dr Samson Tai Kin-hon
Mr Anthony Tong Tat-hay
Ms Ada Wong Yin-man
(In alphabetical order according to surname)
Official Members
Ms Annie Choi Suk-han, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation and Technology
Ms Rebecca Pun Ting-ting, JP, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology
