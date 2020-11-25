Aqara Launches Black Friday Sale to Make the Home Smarter

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Aqara, a provider for smart home products, announces that it will launch a major Black Friday sale with up to 36% discount for all listed products on its Amazon US and Canada store for all Prime members. The holiday sale will start on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, and run through Cyber Monday, November 30.



Aqara Black Friday Sale

Smart home technology is on the rise and Aqara makes it easy to get started with smart home products. For this Black Friday sale, the Aqara US Amazon store will offer the lowest price for the Aqara G2H Camera Hub, one of its newest and most popular items.

The G2H Camera works seamlessly with HomeKit compatible devices, and it also supports HomeKit Secure Video (“HSV”). The G2H offers 1080P HD recording and has a 140-degree ultra-wide-angle lens field of view that can capture every detail even at night thanks to its IR sensors. The G2H also has the Zigbee hub function, allowing it to control other Aqara child devices to realize use cases such as home guard, smart control, and data reporting. The camera supports multiple installation methods. Its base is also magnetic, which can be attached directly to any flat, metal surface. The G2H Camera will be 29% off.

The popular Aqara Smart Home Starter Kit will be 28% off and allows users to get the Aqara Hub with sensors, a smart plug and a smart switch so they can easily start the process of creating their smart home. The Starter Kit enables push notifications, local security alarm functions, remote monitoring and control, and customizable automation and scene creations.

The following Aqara devices will also be discounted for this Black Friday:

Aqara Hub – Connects all Aqara devices and allows seamless integration across Aqara’s sensors and home automation devices. Also acts as a local alarm, nightlight, and doorbell.

Aqara Door and Window Sensor – Detects unauthorized entry for home security, and enables home automation as the status of the door or window changes.

Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor – Tracks ambient temperature and humidity for indoor atmospheric change monitoring and home automation.

Aqara Motion Sensor – Detects in-door motion for security monitoring and home automation.

Aqara Water Leak Sensor – Detects water leak for security monitoring.

Aqara Vibration Sensor – Detects vibration, tilt, and drop movements when attached to a flat surface or object for security monitoring and home automation.

Aqara Smart Plug – Controls connected lights, fans, and other ordinary appliances remotely via smartphone apps, voice command, or home automation.

Aqara Wireless Mini Switch – Provides a versatile, 3-way control to better control the smart home devices.

Aqara Cube – Users can add up to 6 different ways to control their smart home. Each action can be customized to control a different smart home accessory or scene.

Aqara Wall Switches – Enable users to remotely control existing lights and other electronics from their smart phone.

Aqara will also offer discounts of up to 22% on its newly launched Canadian Amazon store for all prime members.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from a variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

