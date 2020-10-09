Aqara Launches HomeKit Secure Video Camera Hub G2H on Amazon US

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Aqara, a provider of smart home products, announced the launch of the long-awaited G2H camera hub in the US. The camera hub will be available on Aqara Amazon store starting from October 9, 2020.



Aqara Camera Hub G2H

The G2H camera features the HomeKit Secure Video (“HSV”) support, and works seamlessly with other HomeKit compatible devices. The HSV support allows the G2H to stream video footage via Apple’s Home app, and store 10 days of recordings on supported iCloud accounts without any extra fees* and via end-to-end encryption. Any activity that the G2H detects can be analyzed by the home hub device to determine if humans, animals, or moving objects are present, and users can receive notifications based on the information.

The G2H camera also features

Motion detection and mobile notification

Abnormal sound detection and human shape detection

Real-time 2-way audio allowing live conversation with loved ones and pets

One-click video messages

1080p Full High Definition recording

140-degree ultra wide angle lens

IR night vision

Rotatable magnetic stand for easy installation

Moreover, the G2H has the Zigbee hub function, allowing it to control all other Aqara sensors and controllers to realize use cases such as home guard, smart control, and data reporting. The product also offers a unique function, Event Timeline, on the Aqara Home app. It records and marks all triggering events of Aqara sensors and controllers that connect to one’s home, and displays such events on a configurable timeline, so that users can check all events by a click on the timeline without fast forwarding the footage.

Combined with the other Aqara devices and additional features from the Aqara Home App, Aqara’s G2H camera hub is a great option for existing and new Aqara smart home users who want to find better ways to control, automate, and safeguard their homes.

To celebrate the launch, Aqara is offering a 1-week-only 25% discount for G2H purchasers on its Amazon store. Use the code AQARAG2H to order your G2H camera hub , and the offering is valid through October 15.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

For more information, please visit our website https://www.aqara.com/en/home.html and follow our social platforms.

*iCloud subscription of 200GB or more is required

