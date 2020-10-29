Aqua Green: Start GREENOVATION, from Seed to Table

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — From the adoption of Australian hydroponic technology, the selection of planting bases in industrial pollution-free areas as Huidong and Yunnan, to the irrigation with mountain spring water, all these form the well-known hydroponic vegetable brand Aqua Green. Every step to cultivate vegetables, ranging from planting, harvesting, processing to marketing, is at all times closely monitored by a team of Hong Kong professionals. Aqua Green is a brand that can truly achieve 100% “FROM SEED TO TABLE” on the market, allowing customers to eat at ease and setting off a Greenovation in Hong Kong.



Aqua Green

Natural & Contamination-free Hydroponic Vegetables

In recent years, being a healthy vegetarian has become a prevalent trend. The quality requirements for vegetables have become increasingly higher. Contaminated land and water sources, and the inordinate use of pesticides, have always been customers’ biggest concern. Unlike traditional farming, vegetables cultivated in the hydroponic fashion require no soil, and thus no heavy metals in the soil will be ingested. The cultivation utilizes mineral nutrients imported from Australia and irrigates with water that is subjected to multiple UV disinfection in advance. Apparently, the vegetables are grown in a fully controlled environment, which guarantees the high quality.

Aqua Green has its hydroponic farms in Huidong and Yunnan, where the natural environment and water source are excellent. The areas are also distant from urban pollution, which creates a desirable growing environment for vegetables. Along with strictly selecting the planting environment, Aqua Green chooses the first generation of seeds from the Netherlands. With professional technical management, holistic computer monitoring and manual picking, it is ensured that every vegetable delivered to the customer is in line with the food safety requirements. Consequently, Aqua Green has won the popularity of mid-to-high-end retailers, 5-star hotels, clubs and chain restaurants, and has become the brand with the highest market share of hydroponic vegetables in Hong Kong. Its retail brands have long entered large supermarkets and retailers.

Eco-Friendly Orientation

Adhered to sustainable development and eco-friendliness, Aqua Green is established with the hope to provide affordable high-quality vegetables using hydroponics. With excellent environment and abundant sunshine in Guangdong and Yunnan, crops can undergo photosynthesis with sunlight rather than artificial LED illumination, which brings up a waste of energy and severe carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the farm of Aqua Green has built an artificial lake for natural purification so as to minimize the environmental impacts. It can be seen that Aqua Green is eco-friendly in all aspects.

New Online Retail Service

In addition to multiple local large supermarkets, a variety of vegetables from Aqua Green are available through its online retail services. As long as the order is over HKD$250, fresh vegetables will reach the customer’s home with free delivery. (Website：https://www.soulgreen.com.hk/shop/)

About Aqua Green

Aqua Green was founded in 2012 by former accountant Ms. Tracey Lam and Mr. Ricky Lau, with an investment of tens of millions.

Tracey once worked as the CFO of the world’s top 500 companies, where she was responsible for mergers and acquisitions projects as well as financing. She later switched to agriculture, where financial returns were much lower. Initially, she encountered a lot of resistance. Growing up in Australia, she observed the highly mature hydroponic agriculture there. Compared with soil farming, it not only guarantees the quality and yield, but also reduces the use of water resources and pollutant emissions. Lam did several major mergers and acquisitions projects in in the world’s largest environmental protection company Veolia, and thus she was never a stranger to sewage treatment and garbage incineration. She felt concretely how serious the environmental pollution was becoming, which triggered her idea of growing safe and high-quality hydroponic vegetables.

In her early days of entrepreneurship when hydroponic planting had yet to be popular, the acceptance of this technics was so low that the company could hardly be operated. Fortunately, with steadfast conviction, the two founders insisted on growing quality vegetables, which were gradually accepted by the industry after the Hong Kong Catering Show in 2016.

In order to break through the business dilemma, their marketing strategy first focuses on the high-end market and shapes the image of a high-end brand. To cope with the rapidly growing business, Aqua Green has successively invested in HACCP certified farms in Huidong and Yunnan, and expanded the base to 5000 mu, which can supply 4000-6000 kg of fresh salad vegetables per day. Lately, Aqua Green extends its market from catering to retail. It has entered large supermarkets and operate online retail platform “Soul Green”, popularizing hydroponic vegetables and allowing the public to eat fresh vegetables delivered directly from the farm at reasonable prices.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to open a chain of salad bars in Hong Kong’s commercial centers, including Central, Admiralty and Tai Koo. They mainly operate dine-in and takeaway, selling fresh salads, various vegetable soups and light meals. In the near future, the company will also enter Japan, South Korea, Singapore and other international markets. Presently, Aqua Green’s market has already expanded to Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and other places, and there are even training courses to attract youngsters with the same aspirations to join the ranks of modern farmers.

Hydroponic VS Soil Farming

Items/Methods Hydroponic Farming Soil Farming Land Use Less More Yield More Less Fertilizer and Water Consumption Less More Pest Damage Less More Vulnerability to Weather Less More Environmental impacts Less More

Company Website：https://www.aquagreenvalley.com/

Online Retail：https://www.soulgreen.com.hk/shop/

Enquiry：3585 7138