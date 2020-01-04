“Ara Mina joins cast of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’”

Ara Mina reunites with Coco Martin whom she last worked with twelve years ago.

Ara Mina rang in the new year with a role on Ang Probinsyano .

According to the actress-entrepreneur, her return via Ang Probinsyano marks her reunion with Coco Martin whom she last worked with the seasoned actor twelve years ago.

The 40-year-old star reveals she and Coco Martin played siblings in the now-defunct Kapamilya teleserye Ligaw na Bulaklak.

“My first taping day for 2020. After 12 years, I get to work again with @mr.cocomartin 🥰 very excited and grateful for this opportunity, what an awesome way to start my year. Our last work together was #LigawNaBulaklak in 2008 as siblings,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, she also reminisced the time she first met Susan Roces, saying she had the opportunity to do a film with the veteran actress together with the latter’s husband — the late Fernando Poe Jr.

“I met Ms. Susan Roces way back when I did my movie with FPJ, and this is my first time to work with her, what a privilege. Thank you @dramsacapeph for making this happen. But most of all, to Our Dear God for the unending blessings. To God be the glory,” she wrote.

Teasing her followers about her role in the show, she wrote: “Pls watch FPJ Ang Probinsyano. Am I good or bad here? What do you think?”

Prior to Probinsyano, Ara Mina worked with JM de Guzman and Barbie Imperial in the hit TV series Precious Hearts Romances Presents Araw Gabi.