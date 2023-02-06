Aratek TruFace: A Smarter Biometric Security Solution for Access Control

TAIPEI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aratek, a biometrics and security industry leader, has recently launched “Aratek TruFace,” a comprehensive biometric security solution designed to revolutionize access control security and maximize workforce efficiency.



The Aratek Truface biometric access control system provides you with cutting-edge facial recognition technology, offering you with unmatched protection in just minutes.

The Aratek TruFace solution is the perfect way to keep your facility protected. With biometric access control, visitor management, and time attendance tracking capabilities, it’s a great fit for institutions in numerous industries like education, government, healthcare, business, law enforcement, retail, and hospitality.

Easy integration with your current security infrastructures

The Aratek TruFace solution is a breeze to set up and use. “Our API and SDK make it super easy to integrate its applications with your security infrastructure, like video surveillance or alarm systems, plus HR management platforms like attendance tracking and payroll systems,” said Samuel Wu, Aratek’s VP for International Business Division.

“The Aratek TruFace provides a painless biometric access control and attendance tracking solution that anyone can use almost out of the box – without need for lengthy training or complicated set-up so you can enjoy better security and efficiency in no time,” Samuel Wu explained.

Streamline access control with a single powerful biometric solution

The Aratek TruFace solution combines the cutting-edge “Aratek BA8300” facial recognition terminal with the powerful “Aratek TruFace Manager” software platform, delivering an intuitive and robust system for any business.

Aratek TruFace hardware: An unmatched facial recognition terminal

The “Aratek BA8300” facial recognition terminal supports multi-factor authentication with fingerprint, RFID card, barcode, and facial recognition. With this device in your building, you can secure access and maximize usability across multiple applications.

“Users can gain access by having their faces, fingerprints, or RFID cards scanned, or in combination modes, adding an additional layer of security to protected areas,” Samuel Wu noted.

Aratek TruFace software: Amplify your security with innovative platform

The powerful “Aratek TruFace Manager” software platform gives administrators full control over device management, device diagnostics, access control rule setting, and attendance tracking. Its intuitive overview dashboard lets admins visualize performance metrics in clear reports.

Plus, with its mobile app for Android and iOS phones, employees can manage attendance remotely with features such as punching in/out, applying for leaves and generating attendance reports. This solution offers businesses a reliable, secure and convenient way to monitor and bolster their security needs.

About Aratek Biometrics

Aratek is a global leader in the biometrics and security industries. For over 20 years, we’ve been providing cutting-edge biometric products tailored to the needs of governments, schools, banks, and a variety of other institutions in becoming more secure and efficient. From state-of-the-art fingerprint scanners and facial recognition access control devices, all the way up to robust physical security systems and biometric softwares – Aratek will have you covered when it comes to tackling your toughest challenges!