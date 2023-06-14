ARC Group opens Malaysia office, Appoints June Liang as Managing Director

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ARC Group, a global financial services firm with expertise in trans-regional capital markets and M&A advisory, is further expanding its international reach by inaugurating the company´s newest office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARC Group also announces the appointment of June Liang as the Managing Director of its Malaysia operations.

With a global presence in over 11 countries, spanning across Asia, the Middle east, Europe and North America, ARC Group continues to fortify its international position and the company is proud to provide its clients with unparalleled access to global markets. The new office in Kuala Lumpur further emphasizes the group´s commitment to serve as the bridge between Asia and rest of the world. This new presence will help ARC Group further extend the reach of its financial services, including IPO’s, M&A, financing and wealth management, as well as its consulting services for trans-regional companies.

June Liang brings extensive knowledge and experience to her new role in ARC Group. Formerly the Country Head for Frost & Sullivan Malaysia, Liang brings with her extensive cross-industry expertise, 20 years of management consultancy experience and a strong business community network in the region. Her expertise in transactional support and cross-regional business advisory will provide valuable insights and help clients navigating the complex dynamics of the market. When speaking to June about this new position she mentions: “I am extremely excited to be part of ARC Group and to introduce our hybrid capabilities and solutions to the market, creating greater value and supporting the overall growth in the market”.

ARC Group CEO Abraham Cinta commented: “It is such an honor to have June join the ARC family. An executive of her caliber will undoubtedly propel our growth and elevate the services we deliver to our clients in the region. We are also very excited about finally establishing a permanent presence in Malaysia, a market where we feel bullish on its growth prospects and future outlook, and where we have positioned ourselves as market leaders.”

About our Malaysia offering:

The Malaysia entity is a fully owned subsidiary of ARC Group and the office is located in the Equatorial Plaza tower, at Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur. ARC group will offer the full spectra of its services through the Malaysia branch, leveraging both a strong local team and the expertise and resources of the entire group. The senior local team has a particularly strong expertise in M&A, transactional support and management consultancy. The intent for the new Malaysia branch is to help bring international capital markets closer to Malaysian companies.

About ARC Group:

Established in 2015, ARC Group is a full-service financial services firm deeply rooted in Asia with global presence. They are global leaders in SPAC and IPO advisory for companies outside the US listing on an US stock exchange, and currently ranked in first place globally as advisor to SPAC business combinations by both number of transactions and by transaction value.

ARC Group works with companies to help them develop a comprehensive Capital Markets strategy, raise their visibility on the financial arena and position them for long-term success, regardless of whether they choose to pursue a strategic transaction, financing, an IPO or SPAC.

With a management consulting branch, ARC Group offers a full spectrum of services, specializing in bridging the markets of Asia and the rest of the world, providing strategic guidance and solutions to businesses worldwide. With a dedicated team of experts and a proven track record of success, ARC Group help its clients achieve their business goals and drive growth.

With offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, and now Malaysia, ARC Group is dedicated to helping companies develop a comprehensive capital markets strategy and achieve long-term success.

