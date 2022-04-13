Arcade Fire Tease New Single ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

The return of Arcade Fire is shaping up to be a proper gift for fans.

With their new album WE due out May 6, the Canadian group have already shared the bold single “The Lightning I, II”, striking a chord with those who have been patiently waiting for new material from the band since 2017’s Everything Now. This week, Arcade Fire has taken another step toward WE in its entirety, teasing their next single on social media.

Uploading a brief video to socials, Arcade Fire revealed that their next track is called ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’. The video, which plays a snippet of the track on vinyl, has already been played to fans at Arcade Fire’s recent benefit show in New York City. The song feels fresh and points to a new direction for Arcade Fire, without losing that energy that made fans around the world fall in love with them in the first place.

“Nope, this is about to make me cry my eyes out. I just know it,” one fan wrote.

Watch the teaser video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arcade Fire (@arcadefire)

The release of WE marks the final album featuring multi-instrumentalist Will Butler, who announced he was quitting the band after almost 20 years.

“There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed – and the band has changed – over the last almost 20 years,” he said in a statement. Arcade Fire, led by his brother Win, will obviously remain family in many ways, but as Butler said, it was just “time for new things”.