Arcade Fire’s Will Butler Leaves The Band After 18 Years

Will Butler, a member of Arcade Fire since 2003, has announced his departure from the band.

Butler is the younger brother of the band’s lead vocalist, Win Butler. He joined Arcade Fire after the release of the band’s debut EP in 2003 and has appeared prominently on all five of the band’s existing LPs, from 2004’s Funeral until 2017’s Everything Now.

Arcade Fire released the comeback single, ‘The Lightning I, II,’ on Friday, 18th March. Will Butler was noticeably absent from the song’s music video and the band’s new press pic. Writing on Twitter, Will Butler clarified that he has left the band.

“Hi friends— I’ve left Arcade Fire,” he said. “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

The record Butler’s referring to is Arcade Fire’s upcoming sixth LP, WE, which is due out on Friday, 6th May. The record was produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Beck) with Win Butler and Régine Chassagne.

Butler shared a photo of a more youthful Arcade Fire and commented, “The band are still my friends and family.” He also thanked the band’s supporters and colleagues.

“Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years.”

[embedded content]