Arcade Fire’s Win Butler has teased new music on Instagram

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 2, 2020

It’s been a few years since we’ve had new music from Arcade Fire to sink our teeth into, but the iconic band’s frontman Win Butler has teased some new music on social media that could be connected to the group.

As reported by NME, Win a now deleted story on Butler’s Instagram (@djwindows98), he posted a clip of some new music and captioned it “sometimes it takes 20 years to write a song.”

Watch the clip below.

We haven’t had new music from Arcade Fire since the release of their 2017 album Everything Now. In addition, they haven’t played a show in Australia since 2014 in support of their 2013 album Reflektor.

In an interview prior to the band’s most recent performance in February, Butler had revealed that the band were “not planning to tour for the foreseeable future”. Somewhat prophetic, isn’t it?

Revisit the band’s 2017 single ‘Everything Now’ below.