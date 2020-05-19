SINGAPORE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Arcc Spaces, the Singapore-based pioneering flexible workplace operator, today announces its relaunch of 75 High Street with the name of “75 High Street by Arcc Spaces” located between two high-traffic business districts, Raffles City and Raffles Place. The new brand logo on 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces redefines the vision of the company – “Bringing the World’s Business Together”.



Arcc Spaces Relaunches 75 High Street for Tailor-made Enterprise Solution

75 High Street by Arcc Spaces (https://75hs.arccspaces.com/) is a seven-storey standalone building of about 18,000 sqft with approximately 2,500 sqft per floor, which offers tailor-made enterprise solutions for SMEs and MNCs to meet their unique requirements such as built-in server room, storage, additional meeting rooms, and manager’s rooms. To increase privacy and security, each floor has their own elevator and door access cards, as well as their own individual branding and signage opportunities. In addition, corporate members can also enjoy the shared facilities and services including meeting rooms, pantries and receptions to fully utilize the floor for workplace while saving costs.

Arcc Spaces Design Studio provides one-stop solutions to companies that want to engage in the creative process and develop their own culture and team productivity by tailoring their own private offices. This includes elements such as configuration, branding, furnishings, and technology. Arcc Spaces has its own dedicated internal architecture, interior design, and IT teams ready to provide consultations and construction support to members and (external) enterprises. Arcc Spaces Design Studio will be dedicated to supporting corporate clients at 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces tailor their own floor with special requirements.

With the relaunch of 75 Hgh Street by Arcc Spaces, a new brand logo will also be introduced to this standalone building as well as other properties under the group. The new logo emphasises the capital “A”, which can be read as an arrow not only signifying direction but also an upward trajectory. It has a more polished refinement to it that aligns with the premium and elevated position that Arcc Spaces is delivering to its customers with the mission of “Bringing the World’s Business Together”.

Justin Chen, CEO of Arcc Spaces, said: “We are very excited to relaunch 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces to meet the rapid flexible workplace growth and market needs. Due to the current pandemic outbreak, more companies are concerned about business continuity, especially if their workplace is on a shared floor or in high-rise buildings. 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces is a seven-storey standalone building with approximately 2,500 sq.ft per floor, providing corporate clients with their own floor and social distancing workstations based on their needs.”

“More companies are looking for access to a variety of areas or workspaces within the same building to split their team. 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces offers common areas, meeting rooms, and smaller offices on some floors so that companies can effectively split up their teams. Alternatively, tenants can split their teams across our four centres on High Street, One Marina Boulevard, Duxton Road, and Suntec City. With the launch of our new logo at 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces and our other centres, we hope to bring the world’s businesses together again,” he added.

COVID-19: Business Continuity Planning

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 75 High Street by Arcc Spaces will allow tenants to take over an entire floor of the building instead of sharing it with other companies. Moreover, tenants will be able to use Arcc Spaces’ other centres to split their team as part of support business continuity planning, if needed. For more information, please visit: https://discover.arccspaces.com/arcc-sanctuary-plan-sg

For tenants who are not sure if they should commit to a lease, Arcc Spaces will offer “virtual office” plans. Benefits include low start-up costs so companies can allocate capital expenditure to other business functions. Virtual office plans offer a premium address located in Singapore’s central business district, as well as 24/7 call management and handling by Arcc Spaces’ concierge team. For more information, please visit: http://discover.arccspaces.com/virtual-offices

Arcc Spaces has over 20 years of experience in flexible workplace, with over 20 projects in the region covering Singapore, Malaysia, Yangon, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: https://www.arccspaces.com

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with over 20 locations across Asia that works with corporates to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces.

Headquartered in Singapore, Arcc Spaces has locations across Malaysia, Yangon, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed business hubs, lounges and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world’s gateway cities to empower today’s leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities.

Arcc Spaces is a part of the Arcc Holdings, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of ‘Work, Live and Play’.

For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200519/2807647-1?lang=0