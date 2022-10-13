Arch Enemy Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Arch Enemy are kicking off 2023 with a trip down under.

The metal legends have announced an Australian tour for February of 2023, taking in dates in Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle.

WATCH: ARCH ENEMY – ‘The Watcher’

[embedded content]

Armed with their brand new album Deceivers, the Alissa White-Gluz-fronted Arch Enemy will return to Australia for their first shows since Download Festival back in 2018.

“We can’t wait to return to AUSTRALIA in a few months!” the band posted on Twitter. “Tickets are on sale now so get yours while you can.”

You can catch all the dates and ticketing details below.

Arch Enemy Tour Dates

Tuesday, 14th February – Governor Hindmarsh, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 15th February -Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 17th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 18th February – Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 19th February – Metropolis, Fremantle WA

General public on sale Thursday, 12th October at 11am AEDT here

