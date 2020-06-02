Archipelago International as the First Hotel Group to Start COVID-19 Rapid Tests for Employees

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As things are slowly reopening and returning to a ‘new’ normal, Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately-owned and independent hotel management group, is the first to implement a large-scale COVID-19 Rapid Test program for employees across its hotels.

Phase one includes the testing of all hotel employees at a number of selected pilot hotels, including the ASTON Anyer Beach Hotel, the newly opened Blue Bamboo Villas (in Canggu, Bali), ASTON Sentul Lake Resort & Conference Center, favehotel Padjajaran Bogor, Hotel NEO+ Kuta Legian, Harper Perintis Makassar, Kamuela Villas & Suites Sanur, Hotel NEO Malioboro and others.

“At a very early stage during the course of this pandemic, we implemented significant health, safety and cleaning/disinfecting measures across all our hotels to ensure the health and wellbeing of our staff and valued guests. We remain fully committed and prepared as we move to the next stage, while ensuring that our biggest asset – our employees – are looked after and protected. Demonstrating their safety will ultimately strengthen the trust from our guests as they know that a safe and clean environment awaits them when staying with us. As we always say: Work and stay with those you trust.” says John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago International.

Phase one is being launched immediately at those mentioned hotels with phase two following closely and involving more. Archipelago aims to conduct one to two tests per employee on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, protective gear including face masks and disposable gloves have become integral parts of the employees’ hotel uniforms in the age of the new normal.

