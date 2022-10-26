ArchiPro launches new event for the commercial design and build sector

The ArchiPro Commercial Expo is New Zealand’s premier commercially-focused event, bringing together those involved in shaping the future of New Zealand’s built environment.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The ArchiPro Commercial Expo is bringing together the best of commercial design and build for two days of education, discovery and networking at Auckland’s Shed 10, on November 1 and 2, 2022.

Off the back of ArchiPro’s successful homeowner focused events, ArchiPro is launching a new, free to attend event dedicated to the commercial design and build industry. Over 1,000 industry professionals are expected to attend, including architects, interior designers, builders, construction managers, developers, engineers, and quantity surveyors. They’ll be joined by over 60 exhibiting product suppliers, and 18 industry experts that will be speaking at the event.

The ArchiPro Commercial Expo will open with an exclusive cocktail evening on November 1, featuring an opening night keynote presentation from commercial and public policy advisor Steven Joyce.

November 2 will involve a full-day conference and exhibition where attendees will be able to browse the latest products and technology for use in the commercial build sector. Headlining the speaking agenda are international keynotes Tom Kundig, US-based principal, owner and founder of architecture firm Olson Kundig, and Mariana Cabugueira, London-based director of architecture at metaverse company Wilder World. Joining them are a number of other industry experts who will lead panel and education sessions discussing topics including diversity in commercial design, innovative solutions for a greener future, and technology and automation to future-proof the industry.

Attendees are eligible to claim CPD and LBP points to help fulfil their professional development requirements, thanks to Teulo , ArchiPro’s education partner.

Presented by Polyflor , the ArchiPro Commercial Expo is the first and largest event of its kind. “We’re incredibly excited to be putting on an event dedicated to the commercial design and build sector,” says Milot Zeqiri, ArchiPro CEO and co-founder. “As a refugee, I’m particularly passionate about ensuring commercial spaces are not just practical, but reflect the needs of everyone in our society. The commercial sector has a strong influence on New Zealand’s future, so providing access to the best design principles, technology and resources for sustainable commercial building projects and spaces is so important. It’s why we’ve created this event to bring together the industry’s professionals, product suppliers and experts to learn and grow from each other.”

The ArchiPro Commercial Expo will be held on November 1 and 2, 2022 at Shed 10, Queen’s Wharf, Auckland. Registrations are essential as spaces are limited. Register here: https://archipro.co.nz/ace-2022

About ArchiPro

ArchiPro is an all-in-one platform that assists homeowners on their building journey by connecting them with professionals and product suppliers in the industry. Founded in 2014 by New Zealanders Milot Zeqiri and Brittany Gribben, ArchiPro has grown to become one of New Zealand’s fastest growing tech start-ups, achieving great success to date, having received 45 million page views and experiencing a rapidly growing database of 186,000 registered users and followers.

ArchiPro’s mission is to empower people to create better spaces in which we experience life. ArchiPro’s belief is that by making good design, quality products and trustworthy professionals more accessible to everyone, it enables the creation of the beautiful and sustainable spaces that will shape our future architectural landscape for generations to come.