This is the Architect Board Exam Result January 2023 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Architect Licensure Exam (ALE) at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on January 25 and 27, 2023.

PRC Board of Architecture Chairman Robert S. Sac and members Corazon V. Fabia-Tandoc and Robert M. Mirafuente administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

History and Theory of Architecture; Principles of Planning; Architecture Practice

Utilities Systems / Structural Conceptualization / Building Materials and Construction

Architectural Design and Site Planning

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the Architect Board Exam Result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

Aspiring architects can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.

REMINDER

The Architect Board Exam Result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT ARCHITECT LICENSURE EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Architect Board Exam 2023: