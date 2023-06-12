



This is the Architect Board Exam Result June 2023 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Architect Licensure Exam (ALE) at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on June 9 and 11, 2023.

PRC Board of Architecture Chairman Robert S. Sac and members Corazon V. Fabia-Tandoc and Robert M. Mirafuente administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:





Updating …

ARCHITECT BOARD EXAM COVERAGE





The Architect Board Exam June 2023 covered the following topics:

History and Theory of Architecture; Principles of Planning; Architecture Practice

Utilities Systems / Structural Conceptualization / Building Materials and Construction

Architectural Design and Site Planning

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the Architect Board Exam Result within 4 working days after the last day of the examination or on June 16, 2023.

REMINDER

The Architect Board Exam Result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring architects are advised to register online through the official website of PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.