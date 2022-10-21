Architects Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Architects are heading back down under armed with their brand new album the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which landed today (21st October).

The UK metalcore band will hit our shores in February 2023, playing shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The forthcoming tour will mark the band’s first visit to our shores since the release of their ARIA No.1 album, For Those That Wish To Exist.

“We are honestly so excited to get back to one of our favourite places in the world,” said vocalist Sam Carter. “Australia always makes us feel like home and has given us some incredible memories and we can’t wait to get back out and make more!”

the classic symptoms of a broken spirit is Architects’ tenth studio album. It was produced by band members Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Middle Farm Studios, Devon, and the band’s own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton.

“This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic,” Carter said. The LP is out now and you can catch all the details of Architects’ 2023 Australian tour below.

Architects 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 17th February – AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 18th February – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 19th February – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 21st February – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Live Nation pre-sales: Mon 24 Oct – 10am till Wed 26 Oct, 9am (local). General tickets on sale: Wed 26 Oct, 10am (local)

