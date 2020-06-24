Architecture and interior design reshaping spaces

THROUGHOUT history, there are many instances wherein people needed to innovate and redesign physical spaces to combat diseases and address other challenges. Today, in coordination with health experts, architects, engineers, interior designers and other professions of the built environment have been reevaluating and reshaping our physical spaces so these can effectively transform according to new health standards and protocols.

If designed well, our built environment — our homes, offices, schools, hospitals and other public spaces can serve as a deterrent to diseases and become safe spaces for all of us.

Since 400 BC, the Greek physician Hippocrates, one of the most esteemed and remarkable figures in the field of medicine, believed that poor physical environments contribute to the spread of diseases and other illnesses. Architecture and design directly affect our health and well-being, which is why architects have long since utilized these to help cure illnesses and increase people’s well-being. In 1933, Hugo Alvar Henrik Aalto, a Finnish architect and designer, completed the Paimio Sanatorium, a treatment facility for tuberculosis. According to Aalto, “The main purpose of the building is to function as a medical instrument.” The design and all the materials used were selected to boost recovery from the illness. Le Corbusier, the precursor of modern architecture, was known for designing structures that are lifted off the humid ground to prevent contamination.

Homes

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, citywide lockdowns and quarantines have forced us to stay in the refuge of our homes for months. Much emphasis has been given to staying home, so more focus has been given on how we can design or equip our houses in such a way as to prevent contamination from outside. The following are a few ways we can redesign and safeguard our homes from the pandemic and keep our living spaces healthy and clean.

Going outside to buy basic needs and other essential items is inevitable, so it is highly recommended to have a mudroom or a dedicated space right after our homes’ entryway where we can sanitize our hands as well as our shoes, outerwear, bags and other items we brought outside. These items must stay in that area to control the spread of germs and viruses to other parts of the house. If possible, assign an isolation room that has a separate toilet as a precaution to prevent any illness to spread to other occupants. Several designers are also suggesting to have the dining room, kitchen and the living room separate rather than having an open floor plan.

Sunlight is one of the best natural disinfectants, so as much as possible, allow cross-ventilation within the house by opening and not blocking windows. The air quality within our homes should also be a focal point. Air purifiers, preferably those designed with a HEPA-rated (high-efficiency particulate air) filter, can work together with a regular heating, ventilation and air conditioning system to produce better air quality.

Interior design elements can also stop pathogens from spreading. There are textile, paint, flooring and hardware materials that are anti-microbial or can be easily cleaned like lead-free copper, quartz, laminate countertops, bamboo and paint additives, among others. We know that doorknobs, light switches and other fixtures are among the most touched surfaces and are seldom cleaned, so motion sensor lights, automatic doors and other hands-free fixtures will be helpful. A simple edible garden at home can be a good and sustainable source of nutrition and fresh oxygen. In addition, gardening is a good form of exercise and can promote good mental health.

Offices

A significant percentage of the workforce has resumed office work, and it is the responsibility of employers to promote more health-conscious habits and create a safer and healthier work environment.

A few of our colleagues at Palafox Associates and Palafox Architecture Group are now back in the office and our very own interior design team helped prepare our office spaces to reflect the necessary adjustments for the new normal. The new system we have established prioritizes social distancing according to guidelines, general sanitation and cleanliness, and other safety precautions. Some of the steps we took include: designating disinfection spaces and changing rooms at strategic locations; allocating spaces for employees’ bags and shoes at the lobby to avoid bringing contaminants inside the office; installing signs and markings to restrict and guide movement among employees; ensuring there is more than 6 feet of distance (1.80 meters) between workstations; installing air purifying units within enclosed areas; regular sanitation of common areas; requiring employees to practice physical distancing, wear the provided masks at all times, and sanitize their hands regularly; and restricting overcrowding in the pantry and other areas; among others.

Restaurants and cafés

As restaurants and cafés reopen, there are guidelines that must be seriously considered, so operators can protect their customers and employees. Health experts and researchers recommend taking measures to prevent overcrowding, so the layout must limit the seating capacity and allow customers to be at least 6-feet apart from each other. Al fresco dining is preferable. Signages and other guides must be present to remind people of basic safety procedures. The number of staff must also be limited to avoid overcrowding in the kitchen and counters. Ensure good ventilation and air quality by opening windows and using air filters. Avoid air recirculation, a main culprit in the spread of the coronavirus Operators must provide personal protective equipment to employees and customers must also be required to wear masks. Physical barriers like acrylic partitions and face shields are also basic requirements. Cashless transactions must be promoted, and regular disinfecting of chairs, tables and other surfaces and areas must be strictly implemented.

Because of the pandemic, we have to readjust our mindset, activities and the way we use our spaces.

With self-discipline, awareness, good public-health hygiene, and clean and safe spaces, we can better protect ourselves, the people around us and our communities.