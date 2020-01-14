“Arci Muñoz celebrates 31st birthday with a tree planting activity in Pangasinan”

Actress-singer Arci Muñoz chooses to honor Mother Earth for her birthday this year.

For her 31st birthday this year, Arci Munoz chose to celebrate it by going to Pangasinan to do a tree planting activity along with some good friends. She wrote, “And just like this seeding, I view all problems as challenges. Look upon negativities that arise as opportunities to learn and to grow. Don’t run from them, condemn yourself, or bury your burden in saintly silence. You have a problem? Great. More grist for the mill. Rejoice, dive in, and investigate. subliminal message why I choose to celebrate my birthday this way. Like a seedling this will be a new start after I bury all my burden. I shall rise and grow like a new and fruitful tree.”