Arci Muñoz, JM De Guzman undergo Air Force reservists training

More and more celebrities are going beyond charity work in expressing their love for country. After Gerald Anderson and Matteo Guidicelli trained as reservists for the Philippine Army, and Dingdong Dantes and Rocco Nacino for the Philippine Navy, Kapamilya stars Arci Muñoz and JM De Guzman volunteered for the Philippine Air Force.

Arci Muñoz is the first female celebrity of her generation to join the Philippine Air Force training. PHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM

Over the weekend, both shared behind-the-scene clips of their Basic Citizen Military Training on Instagram. Wearing army camo uniforms while learning how to shoot a handguns, their training session meaningfully took place on the celebration of Philippine Independence Day.

Muñoz, who happens to be the first female celebrity of her generation to join the Philippine Air Force, wrote on her Instagram account, “Maligayang Araw ng Kasarinlan mahal kong Pilipinas! Ngayon araw din ang aking unang pisikal na pagsasanay bilang kaunaunahang Babae sa aking henerasyon at propesyon na sumasailalim sa #philippineairforce reservist BCMT- Basic Citizen Military Training.”

The 31-year-old actress also encouraged other women to enlist in the army.

“Hinihikayat ko po ang aking mga kapwa kababaihan na mag enlist. Marami pong salamat sa aking Philippine Air Force family. Asahan nyo po ang aking buong pusong dedikasyon at serbisyo. #happyindependenceday #paf #military #pilipinashukbonghimpapawid,” she added.

Meanwhile, De Guzman – who began his reservist training ahead of Muñoz by applying for the program back in March 2020 – likewise wrote his social media account, “Marksmanship training course (BCMT) Air Force Reservist training. #happyindependenceday.”

Before this wave of celebrities enlisting with the military, previous volunteers include Richard Gomez and Christopher de Leon who are both Navy reservists with the rank of Chief Petty Officer; Vilma Santos-Recto, a commissioned reservist, with rank of Lieutenant Colonel under the Philippine Air Force; “A Soldier’s Heart” cast members Jerome Ponce, Nash Aguas, Elmo Magalona, and Yves Flores who completed the three-day Soldiers Skills Orientation Training and were each given the rank of Private in the Army Reserve Corps; and “Descendants of the Sun” cast Jon Lucas, Prince Clemente, Ian Ignacio, Paul Salas and Lucho Ayala who all underwent Marksmanship Training in Army Reserve Command.