“Arci Muñoz on doing basic military training: ‘Tinuruan mo kong maging matatag’”

Newly-promoted reserve sergeant Arci Muñoz shares her ‘battle wound’ after training with the Philippine Air Force.

After revealing last June that she had been undergoing basic citizen’s military training with the Philippine Air Force in order to join the Philippine military reserve force, Arci Muñoz was recently promoted to the rank of sergeant by the Philippine Air Force. In their official Facebook page, they posted photos of the proud actress with her certificate.

They wrote, “Sgt Ramona Cecilia D Muñoz PAFR completed the Basic Citizen Military Training on 25 October 2020 at Gaerlan Auditorium, HAFRC, Clark Air Base, Pampanga. Sgt Muñoz PAFR, under the supervision of 1st Air Reserve Center, learned the basic knowledges and skills of soldiery. For thirty training days, she underwent HADR training, marksmanship training, Obstacle Course, Field Training Exercise (FTX) and other activities that prepared her for her future roles as a Reservist of the Philippine Air Force.”

The 31-year-old actress has also been very vocal about encouraging women to sign up for the army reserve force. After sharing the good news, Arci posted a photo on her Instagram account last October 28 an example of what she had to endure during training after sharing a photo of her blisters and army issued boots.

She wrote, “To my combat shoes…

grabe mo kong sinaktan! Pero ikaw pa din ang pipiliin ko sa kahit na ano pa mang sapatos jan!! Dahil tinuruan mo kong maging matatag, to have humility, loyalty, to have the sense of valor, and to value the importance of Camaraderie. Kaya ikaw pa din paborito ko forever!! Marami pa tayong pag dadaanan! #philipineairforce #reservist #sergeant”

In an earlier post, Arci admitted that joining the army was a life-changing experience for her. “I will forever cherish and hold on to the learnings and core values that this institution instilled. I will remain a snappy composure and continue to serve in the best interests of my nation. Sincerely yours Sergeant Ramona Cecilia Datuin Muñoz”