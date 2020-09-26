“Arci Munoz on replacing Nadine Lustre in new soap: ‘Sino ba naman ako to say no’”

‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’ actress Arci Munoz shares why she is blessed to find work during the pandemic.

Even before it was reported that Dreamscape was officially cancelling their much anticipated action series Burado last month, lead actresses Nadine Lustre and Julia Montes both withdrew from the project as early as June, with the uncertainty of whether it was pushing through due to the global pandemic. This month, Dreamscape launched the action-drama series under the new title Walang Hanggang Paalam with Arci Munoz and Angelica Panganiban as the new female leads.

Playing the role of a special agent in the series, Arci admitted she did not immediately jump at the opportunity when the role was offered to her. “Honestly, at first I was a bit hesitant to do it because of course we are in the middle of the pandemic nga and I stay with my mom and my mom is a senior citizen. Parang after they pitched it to me, sabi ko ang ganda nung story for me to pass. Ang ganda ganda nung role and I’ve been wanting to do an action series, drama, or movie so ang bilis, pagka-pitch na pagka-pitch sa akin, sabi ko parang nawala lahat ng hesitations and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m game.’ Parang after a month na pinitch sa akin, nag-start na kami mag-shoot. So I really didn’t have that much time to prepare but I was just really thankful,” she shared.

Currently still in a lock-in taping set up in Zambales for the show, Arci said she was not worried anymore for her health. “At first andun ako sa malayong lugar, first time ko mag-lock in ng ganun katagal. Siyempre mas iniisip ko yung mga tao at home. Wala ako, malayo ako sa family ko. And I’m here na maraming tao, ang daming uncertainties, and yet pinaramdam nila sa amin na safe kami. Pagdating namin dun, we had regular na mga PCR tests just to make sure that everyone is safe. Mostly nag-worry ako sa family ko at home. Pero kasama ko kasi itong mga artistang ito, staff and everybody, they’re all cool kaya hindi ako nahirapan. Walang praning moments naman,” she said.

More than anything, Arci said she is just grateful to be given the chance to work even during a pandemic. “This is a blessing. Sino ba naman ako to say no and right when I got there, hindi ko naramdaman honestly na we are going through something though we are following very strict protocols. Pero still, this is a blessing and I’m really grateful. I’m very thankful ako sa ABS-CBN because ang suwerte namin sa mga bosses namin na talagang iniingatan talaga kami. Hindi lang kami na mga artista, lahat ng tao sa production. Sobrang blessed kami na meron kaming ganitong mga bosses kasi hindi naman nila ipagsasawalang bahala yung safety. Safety first,” she added.

Walang Hanggang Paalam also stars Paulo Avelino, Zanho Marudo, Angelica Panganiban, Jake Cuenca, JC Santos, Tonton Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, Ronnie Lazaro, McCoy De Leon, Mary Joy Apostol, Sherry Lara, Victor Silayan, Javi Benitez, and Cherry Pie Picache. The show is directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

Walang Hanggang Paalam premieres on Monday (September 28) at 9:20 PM on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYchannel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator- members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association).