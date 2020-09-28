Arci Munoz on working with Paulo Avelino in ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’: ‘Hindi puwede ang kissing scene’

With her new action drama series Walang Hanggang Paalam premiering online on September 28, Monday, Arci Munoz admitted that unlike her previous soaps, she did not have a lot of time to prepare for her latest teleserye which starting locked-in taping during the ongoing pandemic.

“A month before kami mag-shoot lang ako sinabihan so siyempre in-assume ko na siyempre pag-action yung gagawin kailangan fit. Medyo wala kasi akong training at saka workout nung lockdown. Siyempre nasa house lang ako so medyo lumaki ako. So ang hirap kasi medyo kulang nga yung time to prepare. Kaya nung nandun na ako sa set, I was really just grateful na lagi nila akong tinutulungan, gina-guide nila ako sa lahat ng eksenang gagawin ko kasi bago lang din ako.”

The 31-year-old actress, who was last seen in the family drama series Pamilya Ko which ended earlier this year, said she was excited at the prospect of finally doing action sequences for the show.

“First time ko gumawa ng action eh. So naninibago pa ako, nangangapa pero thankful ako na before kami ma-lockdown nakapag-training ako kaya I was just looking forward to doing an actions series with Pau (Avelino) kasi ang galing talaga ni Paulo mag-action,” she shared.

In Walang Hanggang Paalam , Arci plays the role of Sab, a special agent who still has feeling for her ex-boyfriend and former special agent Emman (Paulo Avelino). Even some scenes showing their former relationship are portrayed onscreen, Arci said there won’t be any of the usual intimate scenes seen on TV before the pandemic.

“More of the action scenes for me kasi ang role ko dito para akong secret agent, so instead of NBI, it’s NIA. Yung character ko is in love kay Emman (Paulo Avelino). So we had one scene na parang dapat nga parang may love scene pero we can’t do it eh kasi we are following strict protocols here. Magaling si direk Darnel (Villaflor). Hindi puwede ang kissing scene. We’re following protocols as much as possible talaga. We’re trying to avoid close contact,” she said.

Another reason Arci said she is enjoying their locked-in taping in Subic, Zambales is because of her co-stars and fellow lead actress Angelica Panganiban who plays Celine, the mother of Paulo’s character’s son Robby. “Sobrang saya ka-eksena ni Angge tawa lang kami ng tawa. Kasi kahit seryoso. Ang kawawa si Pau. pag pinagsama kami ni Angge, ang kawawa si Tio Pau (laughs),” she added.

Walang Hanggang Paalam stars Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo, Angelica Panganiban, Jake Cuenca, JC Santos, Tonton Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, Ronnie Lazaro, McCoy De Leon, Mary Joy Apostol, Sherry Lara, Victor Silayan, Javi Benitez, and Cherry Pie Picache. The show is directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

Walang Hanggang Paalam premieres on Monday (September 28) at 9:20 PM on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYchannel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator- members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association).

Catch it on Kapamilya Online Live livestreaming daily on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com, and on The Filipino Channel.