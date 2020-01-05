“Arci Munoz to bring Pinoy fan on next BTS trip”

Actress Arci Munoz has a major treat to fellow Filipino fans of Korean boy band BTS for her birthday this year.

Actress Arci Munoz has a major treat to fellow Filipino fans of Korean boy band BTS for her birthday this year.

On Instagram on Saturday, the “Open” star announced that she will bring one lucky Filipino fan from the group’s ARMY fanbase with her on her next trip to South Korea.

“‘She’s there again’. I get that a lot nowadays. But this might be the last time for a very long time that I’ll be able to travel ‘cos things are gonna be crazy for me after my holiday break,” she said

Arci will celebrate her 31st birthday on Sunday, January 12.

“I love to travel solo but for my birthday this year, I decided to do a major giveaway! I will be bringing 1 lucky PH army with me on my next BTS trip! Letcha know how to join soon!” she added.

Arci recently welcomed the new year by supporting her “boys” at a New Year’s Eve event at Manhattan’s Time Square in New York. She then flew straight to South Korea to do an exclusive tour of public places associated with the hit boy band.