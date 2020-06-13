“Arci Muñoz undergoes Basic Citizen Military Training”

Arci Muñoz is the latest celebrity to undergo a basic citizen’s military training to join the Philippine military reserve force.

Arci Muñoz is the latest celebrity to undergo a basic citizen’s training to join the Philippine military reserve force.

On Instagram on Independence Day, the “ Pamilya Ko ” actress shared photos of her in uniform as she underwent her first physical training under the Philippine Air Force.

“Maligayang Araw ng Kasarinlan mahal kong Pilipinas! Ngayon araw din ang aking unang pisikal na pagsasanay bilang kaunaunahang Babae sa aking henerasyon at propesyon na sumasailalim sa #PhilippineAirForce reservist BCMT—Basic Citizen Military Training,” she said.

Arci, 31, also encouraged other women to enlist.

“Marami pong salamat sa aking Philippine Air Force family. Asahan nyo po ang aking buong pusong dedikasyon at serbisyo,” she added.