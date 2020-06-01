ARC’s ‘#RCColaborate’ program helps City of Manila efforts to build quarantine facility

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (center) during the inauguration of the quarantine facility at the Auraullo High Schook in UN Avenue, District 5, in Manila. JCI led the project by converting the school gym into a Covid-19 quarantine facility.

THE coronavirus health crisis reached an all-time high of more than 4.5 million cases worldwide and claimed over 300,000 lives. In the Philippines, total number of cases reached more than 12,000, 64 percent of which are located in the National Capital Region. This pandemic spread fear, confusion, and anxiety. It also affected world economies and global health management practices. Amid all these negative impacts, the spirit of unity, teamwork, and collaboration proved to be stronger than the virus.

The key to survive this health crisis is neither through power nor wealth. The spirit of humanity shone brightly as the government, private sector, non-government organizations and the civil society joined hands to face this invisible threat.

At the onset, the national government urges private organizations to support its effort to combat Covid-19. ARC Refreshments Corp (ARC) heeds the call for a united front against coronavirus with a series of events that aim to promote safety, inspire cooperation and encourage people to donate to Covid-related causes. Recently, ARC extends support to the city government of Manila as it prepares for the move to the ‘new normal’.

Mayor Isko Moreno expects Manila to be placed under modified enhanced community (MECQ). This will ease down restrictions and enable Manila citizens to start moving around their communities, rebuild their lives, and brace themselves for the ‘new normal’. Movement will still be restricted but Mayor Isko is optimistic that the city government is taking the right steps to prepare the city and its people.

One of the city’s immediate projects is to build quarantine facilities to house patients who will be tested positive once quarantine measures ease down to MECQ level. The first quarantine facility opened in San Andres earlier in May. The second facility was inaguarated on May 14 at the Araullo High School, UN Avenue, District 5, City of Manila.

Covid-19 facility at the Araullo High School gym.

JCI Manila spearheaded the project by converting Araullo High School gym into a Covid-19 quarantine facility. ARC supported this by providing wooden palettes that served as floorboards for the facility.

“I can honestly say to JCI Manila and its national leadership, na yung ginawa ninyo ngayon ay napakahalaga sa approach at plan in the coming weeks ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila”, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno said during his inauguration speech. “Just to be safe and be very conservative, the City of Manila will brace itself in the coming months. While we balance between buhay and kabuhayan, we must confront Covid 19 altogether directly.”

Mayor Isko admits that the city government’s fight for Covid-19 will be more challenging by June. Living with the threat of Covid-19 seems to be the ‘new normal’. While testing people is one thing, ensuring that they are taken care of is another.

“We cannot continue testing people, turning positive through RPK and let them go. We must admit them for confirmatory tests. But mas safe na approach while waiting for confirmatory test, they must stay in a quarantine facility like what JCI Manila and the City of Manila partnership today”, Mayor Isko added.

“ARC is one with the Filipino people’s fight against Covid-19. We want to show support in any way possible to help our local government address the safety of the people”, James Loverio, ARC marketing head remarked. “We hope to work with JCI Manila in their efforts to build quarantine facilities like this one.”