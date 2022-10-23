Arctic Monkeys Announce Live Stream Of New York City Concert

Just days after the release of their long-awaited new album, The Car, the Arctic Monkeys are celebrating its positive reception with the live stream of a New York City concert. Announced today, the group’s live stream will take place on YouTube at 6am AEDT on Monday, 24th October.

Recorded on 22nd September at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York City, the headline performance captures the group giving a live debut to a handful of new songs, including ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, ‘Body Paint’, and ‘Mr Schwartz’. Elsewhere, it captures the group performing a greatest-hits style set featuring cuts from their entire back catalogue.

See the trailer for the Arctic Monkeys at Kings Theatre:

[embedded content]

Officially released on Friday, 21st October, The Car arrived as the Arctic Monkeys’ long-awaited seventh album. The follow-up to 2018’s chart-topping, though somewhat divisive Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, it was arguably one of the year’s most-anticipated records.

The Sheffield group will be in Australia later this year, playing their first shows in the country since 2019. In addition to performances at the Lost Paradise, Falls, and Heaps Good festivals, the Alex Turner-led band will play headline shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney.

Arctic Monkeys Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 4th January, 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, 5th January, 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, 11th January, 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, 14th January, 2023 – The Domain, Sydney, NSW (SOLD OUT)

