Arctic Monkeys Opening ‘The Car’ Pop-Up Shop in Sydney This Week

Heads up Arctic Monkeys fans, a pop-up store dedicated to their latest album The Car will be landing in Sydney this week.

The store will appear at Sydney’s Golden Age cinema in Surry Hills this Friday, 13th, and Saturday 14th January – ahead of the band’s show at the Domain on Saturday night. Aside from the usual limited edition merch, the cinema will also be showing music vids of the band on the big screen in between their normal films.

Arctic Monkeys – ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

The opening hours on both days will be from 11am to 6pm.

The band from Sheffield are at the tail end of their Australian tour, which saw them headline Falls Festival, the spin-off events Heaps Good in Adelaide, and a handful of headline dates. The shows have been received well: Music Feeds wrote in its review that their Sidney Myer Music Bowl set was “suffused with a sense of exploration and discovery“, and the band had found a way to make their old and new music coexist happily.

The Car landed in October last year, the follow-up to the 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, which received lacklustre reviews for its swerve away from the rock of 2013’s AM to more subtle jazz lounge stylings. The Car tumbled further down this road, but was looked upon more favourably than its predecessor.

They’ll finish off their tour with a show at Brisbane’s Riverstage on Tuesday, 11th January and Sydney’s Domain on Saturday the 14th. Both shows are sold out.

Arctic Monkeys The Car Pop-Up Store

11am to 6pm, Friday 13th to Saturday 14th of January – Golden Age Cinema, Surry Hills, NSW

