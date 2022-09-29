Arctic Monkeys Preview New Album With Latest Single, ‘Body Paint’

Arctic Monkeys have continued to preview their forthcoming seventh album, The Car, with the release of their newest single, ‘Body Paint’. The new track comes just one month after the record’s first single, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.

‘Body Paint’ also comes accompanied by a music video directed by Brook Linder which adds a vintage feel to its delivery. Filmed in both London and Missouri, the smooth pop song is paired with warm, ’60s-era filming effects, with its enigmatic shots evoking comparisons to highly-stylised spy films of the time.

Arctic Monkeys – ‘Body Paint’

[embedded content]

Arctic Monkeys made their return in August with ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ arriving as their first piece of new music since the release of 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which was a departure from their previous sound, embracing elements of psychedelic pop. New album The Car, will arrive on 21st October and contain their newest singles, including ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, which has been played live in recent months.

The group will also make their return to Australian shores later this year, playing their first shows in the country since 2019. In addition to performances at the Lost Paradise, Falls, and Heaps Good festivals, the group will also play headline shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney.

Arctic Monkeys Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 4th January, 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 11th January, 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 14th January, 2023 – The Domain, Sydney, NSW

