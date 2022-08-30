Arctic Monkeys Release New Single ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’

Arctic Monkeys have released the first single from their forthcoming seventh album, The Car. ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ arrives alongside a music video directed by the UK band’s front person, Alex Turner.

The video boasts vintage colour-grading, which suits the ’70s singer-songwriter arrangement of ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’. Watch the clip, which features Turner channelling Serge Gainsbourg, alongside appearances from his band mates, Jamie Cook, Matt Helders and Nick O’Malley, below.

Arctic Monkeys – ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’

﻿

Arctic Monkeys’ first single since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino has more in common with that album’s urbane sophistication than the guitar-toting sound of the band’s five prior studio LPs. ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ centres on a piano and strings arrangement, with scant evidence of guitars.

The Car is due on Friday, 21st October via Arctic Monkeys’ longtime home, the Domino Recording Company. Pre-orders are available here. James Ford produced the album with the band at Butley Priory in Suffolk, La Frette in Paris, and RAK Studios in London.

Arctic Monkeys will bring The Car to Australia before the year is out, playing at all three legs of Falls Festival, as well as Lost Paradise and the inaugural edition of Adelaide festival Heaps Good. They’re also playing headline shows in January in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Arctic Monkeys Australian Tour 2023

w/ Mildlife (Melbourne/Brisbane) + DMA’S and the Buoys (Sydney)

Wednesday, 4th January – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Wednesday, 11th January – Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday, 14th January – The Domain, Sydney

