Are Chvrches Teasing New Music?

It’s looking a lot like we’re getting new stuff from Chvrches soon. The band has taken to socials to share some cryptic posts and it seems like they’re entering a new era.

The electro-pop masters had already revealed a 2021 album was on the cards. Speaking with The Guardian, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry said their fourth studio album would arrive in Spring this year.

That’s Australia’s Autumn AKA nowish. At the time, Mayberry said the sound was inspired by what they’d been listening to.

“It’s not the frilliest of Chvrches records,” she said, citing The Cure, Depeche Mode, and Brian Eno.

“But I don’t think that now is necessarily a time for frilliness.”

Now, the band is teasing fans with vague posts and we can safely say the new aesthetic is in line with those influences.

Especially the latest one. The band writes, “Video Diary 001: I feel like I’m losing my mind.”

The Glasgow band’s last full release came in 2018 with Love Is Dead. Last month they shared a collection of their most-haunted songs, as voted by fans.

In Search of Darkness included tracks like ‘Never Say Die’, ‘Tether’, and ‘Death Stranding’.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]