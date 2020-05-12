Are communities actually ready for a return to ‘normal’?

IN the days leading up to what was anticipated to be an easing of lockdown conditions in many parts of the country, it became apparent that there were deep divisions of opinion about whether or not they should be eased. This serious disagreement about how to proceed raises concerns about the effectiveness of ongoing collective efforts to halt the coronavirus pandemic.

This difference of opinion first became evident to most people with the meeting of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) at the end of last week, in which it was eventually decided to not decide on a unified recommendation to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID). The MMC instead presented the IATF-EID and President Rodrigo Duterte with the three most obvious options: Maintain the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila; lift it and impose a general community quarantine (GCQ) instead; or keep the ECQ in some areas and GCQ in others.

The reason for this pointless and noncommittal “recommendation,” as we learned later, was there were deep divisions among the 17 mayors representing Metro Manila’s 16 cities and one municipality — 10 were in favor of extending the ECQ over Metro Manila, while seven favored the easing of restrictions. With nothing like a consensus apparent after several hours of debate, the MMC finally offered the only conclusion everyone could agree on, which was, “We can’t decide.”

The same conflict of opinions has arisen in other areas as well. Earlier last week, a group of 26 village officials in the city of Cagayan de Oro found themselves at odds with Mayor Oscar Moreno when they sent a letter to the mayor demanding that the city be placed under ECQ after a number of new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) appeared. Moreno, who has lost one of his own relatives to Covid-19, reacted angrily, saying the GCQ conditions in Cagayan de Oro would remain in place.

Misamis Oriental Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano had likewise written to President Duterte asking that the IATF-EID raise restrictions in his province from GCQ to ECQ due to worries over increasing cases of the infection.

On the question of what degree of restrictions should be imposed in order to fight the pandemic, we think there are three important points to consider, which we have expressed in various ways throughout the past two months of lockdown conditions.

First, the cost of economic damage, which if not controlled could ultimately be as dangerous as the novel coronavirus, must be carefully balanced against the measures necessary to fight the pandemic. Some degree of restrictions must be imposed, but economic activity should be allowed to as great an extent possible without compromising public safety or contributing to the spread of the infection.

Second, in order for the country to have any hope of defeating Covid-19, the effort must be coordinated through all levels of government and society. That coordination, however, must go in both directions: The national government cannot simply dictate all policies from the top down without thoroughly engaging with local government units to determine what would be the most effective course of action. This also applies to the relationship between local government units at lower levels, such as municipalities with provinces and barangay within cities.

And finally, regardless of the directives from any level of government, it is the sentiments of the people that will ultimately determine how the country as a whole approaches the effort against Covid-19. As people have become better informed and experienced throughout the past two months, the vast majority have naturally become more cautious, and this is a good thing. There will always be those unable to exercise any self-discipline and who will engage in risky behaviors, but for the most part, the people can be trusted to decide for themselves, based on their own situations, what is safe and what is not, provided they are given clear, timely information.

Right now, the public sentiment, regardless of whatever ECQ or GCQ designation the government applies to any area, is great uncertainty and an unwillingness to move quickly toward “normal” conditions. Confidence to do otherwise can only be achieved by the government’s avoiding “scope creep” and maintaining its focus on what matters to the people: ensuring their basic needs are met, and aggressively carrying out the public health steps of testing, isolation and treatment that are the only defense against Covid-19 now.