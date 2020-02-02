Are Faith No More About To Announce An Australian Tour?

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 2, 2020

Brace yourselves, Faith No More fans, because it looks like the alternative metal masters are about to announce their live return to Australia!

ICYMI: Mike Patton & co recently broke their hiatus, announcing their first live shows in four years.

And now, it seems like their reunion tour is set to continue down under.

How do we know? Because big dog Aussie tour promoters Frontier Touring have just updated their social media pages with an image of FNM’s iconic eight-pointed star logo and a date: February 5th 2020:

FNM have also shared the post on their own socials – meaning a tour announcement is almost definitely imminent!

So pencil this Wednesday into your planner because that’s when we’ll have more news about what’s cooking between Frontier & FNM.

Of course, the band’s last trip to our shores was all the way back in 2015 when they headlined Soundwave #RIP

In the meantime, there could be new FNM music on the way too. Last year, the band’s Roddy Bottum revealed that he’d been making music with bandmates Mike Bordin (drums) and Billy Gould (bass).

“I will periodically go to San Francisco and make music with those guys,” he said. “What we do is a really special, unique thing that we kind of share — especially like me and Mike Bordin and Billy… We were super young — we were, 18, 19 years old — when we started making music, so we kind of get in the room and we have a language that speaks really loud and really clear, at least to the three of us. I mean, where it goes is questionable, but we have sort of a language that’s kind of undeniable in a really sort of family sense.

“And I think we all acknowledge that it’s not something that any of us wanna turn our backs on, and it’s kind of fun to do,” he continued. “So in the hopes of pushing things forward and making new music, we continue to do that, to get together and make new sounds and just have a dialogue about prospects and songs and where we go in the future.”

We’ll bring you more details as they develop – stay tuned!