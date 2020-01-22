Are HAIM About To Announce An Australian Tour?

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 22, 2020

It’s been a bloody minute since Californian superstars HAIM made their way down to Australia, but if a sneaky comment on their Instagram is anything to go by, they could have already planned their return.

On their latest post on Instagram, another user commented a plea for them to make their return to Australia.

“Come back to Australia pleeeaase,” commented Instagram suer @chominx.

View this post on Instagram any takers? A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband) on Jan 21, 2020 at 12:35pm PST

The official account replied with a series of eye emojis, which has our eyebrows raised.

Like the universal social media symbol for ‘keep your eyes peeled’, this small comment could be our first tiny teaser that the band are planning to return to Australia soon.

The band haven’t played an Australian show since 2017, when they were here for Splendour In The Grass and a select few sideshows.

In fact, they might be a good bet for Splendour In The Grass seeing as that lineup is due out any day now and we already know that HAIM are a perfect fit for it.

In the meantime, check out some other acts we believe will play Splendour this year here and watch HAIM’s latest video for ‘Hallelujah’ below.