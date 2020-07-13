Are King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Teasing A New Microtonal Album?

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have got fans convinced a new microtonal album is on the way after sharing a brief clip to their Instagram account earlier today.

The clip sees the genre-defiant Melbourne band’s frontman Stu Mackenzie playing what certainly sounds like a microtonal acoustic guitar, prompting fans to speculate that a follow-up to 2017 album Flying Microtonal Banana is on the way.

Flying Microtonal Banana, (subtitled Explorations into Microtonal Tuning, Volume 1) saw the band experiment with quarter tone tuning after Mackenzie discovered a bağlama, a lute-style stringed instrument while in Turkey.

A friend of the band built the guitarist a custom microtonal electric guitar. The record featured the modified electric guitar along with modified basses, keyboards and harmonica, as well as the zurna, a type of Turkish horn.

“We just wanted to experiment with some notes in-between notes,” the band explained back in 2017. “It gets kinda geeky but I like getting geeky but the vibe is: we’re so attuned to a certain set of musical notes and musical scale; there’s many other possibilities and there’s nothing that’s mathematically sacred about the notes that we choose.”

Other fans drew parallels to the prolific rockers’ 2015 album Paper Mâché Dream Balloon, leaving comments such as “Paper Mache Microtonal Banana???”, “Flying Microtonal Paper Mâché”, “FLYING MACHE DREAM BANANA HELL YEAH” and “Flying microtonal dream balloon???”

King Gizz’s last studio album was 2019’s Infest the Rats’ Nest. Earlier this year, the band shared RATTY, a documentary about the recording of the album. That’s available to watch over on YouTube here.

