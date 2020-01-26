“‘Are Pinoys magastos?’ Richard Juan and Robi Domingo weigh in on assumptions about Filipinos”

In his latest vlog, Richard Juan and Robi Domingo discuss assumptions about Filipinos and Chinese people.

Richard Juan tackled assumptions on Filipinos and as well on Chinese people in his new segment “Unfiltered with Richard Juan” on his YouTube channel. He invited television host Robi Domingo to join him in the discussion.

“I did a survey and asked people about their assumptions on Chinese and Filipino people. Robi and I discussed these assumptions, highlighted what’s true and debunked false perceptions,” Richard said.

As someone who was raised in Hong Kong, Richard tackled the assumptions about Chinese, while Robi was assigned to share his thoughts on the assumptions about Filipinos.

Are Chinese people “mayaman”?

Richard explained, “Hindi ko naman masabi na mayaman. Siguro kasi kuripot kami, ipon ng ipon ng pera kaya akala nila mayaman,” he said.

Meanwhile, Robi weighed in on the assumption of some people that Pinoys are “magastos.”

He said, “For some regions siyempre because of the lifestyle, because they want ‘yun nga ‘yung lavish na pamumuhay, they spend a lot because they have that certain means… Pero generally speaking, I think magastos ‘yung ibang mga Pilipino, not all. Kapag nakuha mo na ‘yung pera, you celebrate, kaya usong-uso dito ‘yung fiesta.”