Are Short Stack About To Announce A Comeback?

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 2, 2020

Hold on to your little emo hearts because it looks like Myspace era rockers Short Stack may be getting back together.

It’s been a hot minute since we heard from the early 00’s side-fringe pioneers but, judging from a few crucial hints online, a 2020 comeback could be brewing.

For starters, the band have blacked out their Twitter cover photo & profile picture, which history has taught us is something artists only do before they announce something BIG:

hey short stack,

what the hell did y’all do that for? pic.twitter.com/7hs7Y5JwH7 — Short Stack Archive (@shortstvckbvnd) February 1, 2020

Their Twitter account has also seen a sudden burst of activity, and has been on a ‘liking’ spree of Short Stack-related tweets since late-December, as Pedestrian.TV points out.

To boot, in a since-deleted tweet, frontman Shaun Diviney sent fans into meltdown mode today after proclaiming “maaaaybe be online tomorrow night”, which many fans took to mean a reunion would be announced:

sorry but if short stack are makin a comeback i think imma need to sit down — tmhb (@txylormae) February 2, 2020

If short stack is reuniting I’m gonna cry, I miss them so much — tiarna (@t_arna_) February 2, 2020

To refresh, Short Stack were active from 2005-2012, before returning in 2015 for their Homecoming tour and album, but we haven’t heard much of a peep out of them since.

“We all wanted to do different things. Andy wanted to travel. Bradie opened his own drum studio and then I sort of was doing my own thing so we just wanted to take a break,” Shaun previously told Junkee.

But with all the signs currently pointing to that break coming to an end in 2020, we think it’s safe to dust off the skinny jeans and cancel our next haircut.

We’ll bring you any updates tomorrow if they develop!