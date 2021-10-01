Are You Game to Own A Home? #BringMyraHome Is Here to Make Sure of It

Myra reaches out to Malaysian homebuyers during these uncertain times to provide value, resources and incentives

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The new #BringMyraHome campaign by developer Myra is set to help homebuyers minimise the challenges faced during the process of buying a house, along with the aim of making your homebuying decision-making journey as pleasurable as possible.



#BringMyraHome campaign together with Dr Shazril Shaharuddin

The main objective of this campaign is to make your homebuying experience exciting but stress-free, especially for first-time buyers. Through this campaign, homebuyers may expect a plethora of online materials as well as competent online help from courteous and well-trained property advisers.

Digital Solutions to Homebuying

The pandemic has altered our way of life, including how developers build and sell homes. Following that, Myra is expanding the capabilities of its instructional portal in order to deliver a better, more informative, and guided education, complemented by a smooth homebuying experience, in the hopes that first-time homebuyers would be well-informed and make wise decisions.

Similarly, homebuyers will be able to utilise the Myra Super Calculator , a cutting-edge feature created by Myra that is able to provide projected costs of buying a property. It will help homebuyers understand the concepts of affordability and eligibility as a prerequisite to the process before even conferring with property consultants. To further enhance the campaign, Myra will also be collaborating with Dr Shazril Shaharuddin, medical doctor cum influencer on a digital homebuying workshop where he shares his personal homebuying experiences at 11am on 16th Oct. Interested participants can register the event on myra.com.my.

In addition to that, those wanting to buy a home soon can also visit Myra’s 4-Step Journey and Myra Library for engaging bite-sized homebuying content that has been curated to educate and create a delightful buying experience. As Myra works to better understand homebuyers’ behaviours, wants, and needs for their future houses, the property developer will develop a free, entertaining, and interactive platform called Member Myra in the near future. A platform built particularly for first-time and existing Myra homebuyers, on which they will collaborate with numerous other brands.

Lastly, Myra’s homebuyers will get unrestricted access to Myra’s Homebuying Hub, which serves as an all-in-one platform for booking and conversion operations. This hub transforms a traditional homebuying process into a more innovation-driven one by doing away with tedious physical methods, simplifying homeownership’s experiences.