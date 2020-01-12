Areas in Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Tondo to have water supply interruptions on Jan. 13-14

MANILA, Philippines—Customers of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. in some barangays in Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Tondo in Manila will experience water service interruptions on Monday (Jan. 13) to Tuesday (Jan. 14).

In an advisory, Maynilad announced that the interruption is due to a leak repair activity along C3 corner Dagat-Dagatan in Caloocan City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following areas will experience low pressure to no water supply starting at 4 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Caloocan: Barangays 12, 14, 20, 28, 31 and 35

FEATURED STORIES

Malabon: Barangays Longos and 31

Navotas: Barangays Bangkulasi, North Bay Boulevard, and San Rafael

Tondo: Barangays 124-127, 129-146, and 177

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ