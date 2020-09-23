Argon & Co expands global presence into New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Argon & Co, the global management consultancy that specialises in operations strategy and transformation, is delighted to announce the opening of its latest office in Auckland, New Zealand.

Argon & Co has successfully delivered consulting services for New Zealand based clients in recent years including Fonterra, Mondelez and The Warehouse Group. The opening of the Auckland office will provide a step change in Argon & Co’s capability to support New Zealand businesses, by providing in-market expertise from local consultants.

Chris Foord, Regional Director of Argon & Co New Zealand said, “New Zealand has a track record for quality products and services driven by a strong culture of innovation. The supply chain is a strategic enabler of future success. We are looking forward to combining our local knowledge with our global experience to support operational and digital transformation programmes within NZ”.

Frans Verheij, Partner of Argon & Co ANZ said, “Argon & Co combines expertise, common approaches and innovative thinking from around the world with deep industry and operations and supply chain experience in our local ANZ market. We care about making a real difference for our clients while providing a great place to work, we do this constantly from our Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne offices. The opening of our Auckland office is the next stage of our exciting journey.”

Yvan Salamon, President of Argon & Co added, “Argon & Co is strengthening its positioning in the ANZ market. Our group has ambitious plans and will be expanding its services to clients and opening more offices around the world. It aims to provide on-the-ground capability and in-market expertise from local consultants to support clients wherever needed.”

