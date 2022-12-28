Argox Information Co., Ltd. Wins Inspirational Brand Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Taiwan is pleased to honor 34 outstanding business leaders and enterprises for their commendable dedication toward spearheading Taiwan’s economic recovery and development. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Argox Information Co., Ltd. (Argox) is among the award recipients under the Inspirational Brand Category in the Electrical & Electronics industry.

Founded in Taiwan in 1996, Argox has dedicated more than 25 years to the AIDC (Auto Identification and Data Capture) industry. Argox helps its customers manage their business by offering high-quality label printers and scanners. With its HQ in Taiwan and two overseas subsidiaries in Shanghai and Germany, Argox has shipped its products to over 100 countries. Argox hopes to keep empowering the barcode and bring more AIDC solutions to worldwide customers.

In 2012, Argox became a member of SATO Holdings Corporation. As a subsidiary of SATO, it can sell products through SATO’s channels and receive professional marketing information to keep updated with the AIDC market. Most of all, it is very different from other SATO members in that Argox has its own R&D team and factory. With such unique conditions, Argox can continuously develop its brand products and provide customized OEM/ODM products to meet its customers’ needs.

Argox used to seek instant gratification by using a Product Selling strategy. It focused on product features and awaited customers to pick products that meet their needs. However, with the rapidly changing business environment, Argox realized that its customers have started to seek solutions for complicated business management rather than products for simple work operations and gradually changed its selling strategies from Product Selling to Solution Selling.

Argox values its staff and believes that “every staff can help the President to fulfill his management duties better.” It encourages its employees to participate in company governance through SATO Group’s internal reporting system “TEIHO” and Argox’s ACIP policy (Argox Continuous Improvement Process). Under the TEIHO system, staff can report their observations, that range from businesses and solutions for observed problems, directly to the Argox President. By executing ACIP, staff from different departments are required to work as a small team, observe the company’s daily operation, find the problem, and execute a solution together.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Argox, like other companies, suffered from poor sales performance and material shortages in 2020. However, it strove to collaborate with other companies to develop more customized products/solutions and sought a second source to ease material shortage issues. Argox’s sales performance in 2021 has improved its net profit with a 47% increase compared to 2019.

In 2021, Argox devoted more to following every customer’s bidding project and supporting customers by serving them with the best solution and price. Argox products’ project winning rate increased from 68.4% to 76.6%. Having a close relationship with its business partners, Argox has become one of the top 5 companies with tremendous sales among AIDC products during Jindong’s 618 shopping festival of 2021.

The future is bright for Argox as the company works toward another great year in 2023. In showcasing its efforts in adaptability, inclusivity, and perseverance, Agrox will continue to be a trusted brand for investors and consumers.

