Ariana DeBose and Lupita Nyong’o Shine in De Beers Jewellers at the 94th Academy Awards combine.png

LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach – 28 March 2022 – De Beers Jewellers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds shined on Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and presenter Lupita Nyong’o at the 94th Academy Awards.

Actress Ariana DeBose triumphantly won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story after sweeping the rest of award season. She looked radiant with a fresh and modern take on Hollywood glamour in De Beers high jewellery collections – layered diamond line necklaces, Drops of Light diamond earrings, Arpeggia three-line diamond bracelet, Arpeggia ring and Ellesmere Treasure high jewellery ring paired with a vibrant red ensemble.

“Oscars night was spectacular in every way! When we chose the jewellery to wear for the big night, I put on the diamond necklaces from De Beers and the pieces immediately evoked light and music from within. Each one really spoke to me for this moment and it was the perfect way to celebrate this incredible evening. And I know De Beers is committed to sustainability which is a win for me,” Ariana said of her De Beers Jewellers look for the evening.

Zadrian Smith, half of Ariana’s styling team Zadrian + Sarah said of the look, “As Ariana’s Academy Awards look is so unique and individual, we needed jewellery that was going to stand apart as well. We chose stunning natural diamonds from De Beers, who had pieces that measured up to the magnitude of this moment.” Sarah Edmiston added “…And when we found out that the earrings and necklace she’s wearing were named ‘Drops of Light,’ it felt serendipitous. Ariana is such a light, illuminating the spaces around her.”

Lupita Nyong’o looked like an embodiment of an Oscar statue as she took the stage wearing a glittering gold gown accentuated by Light Rays crown ring from De Beers’ latest high jewellery collection, The Alchemist of Light, Motlatse Marvel earrings and Landers Radiance ring from the Reflections of Nature high jewellery collection.

“We paired the most extraordinary De Beers jewellery with Lupita’s gold fringe gown. The Light Rays crown ring from The Alchemist of Light collection could not be more perfect because it mimicked the detailing of the dress. The pink and yellow diamond earrings and statement ring from the Reflections of Nature collection added the perfect pop of colour. You don’t ever want your jewellery to compete with your dress, rather you want them to enhance each other. These pieces effortlessly did just that,” said stylist Micaela Erlanger of Lupita’s Oscars look.

