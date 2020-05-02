“Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber collaborate for new song ‘Stuck With U’”

Proceeds from the sales and streams of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new song ‘Stuck With U’ will be donated to a foundation.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have collaborated for a new song titled “Stuck With U.” The new tune is set to be released on May 8.

In an Instagram post, Ariana shared that proceeds from the sales of the song will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Ariana posted, “Grateful to announce that my friend and I have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release. Proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.”

Ariana and Justin’s fans have the chance to be part of the music video by sending their clips dancing to the tune of their new song.

“Please use this instrumental & send us videos of u being your beautiful selves, dancing with your loved ones, pets, whatever / whoever brings u comfort during this quarantine (even if it’s just u alone. that’s beautiful too.) to be a part of #StuckWithU,” Ariana wrote.