Ariana Grande Becomes First Artist In History To Debut At #1 Five Times

Ariana Grande is hot off the release of her latest album Positions, and now the album’s title track has given the pop megastar her fifth #1 debut on the Billboard chart.

This is a colossal milestone, and extends Grande’s record for most #1 debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 – three of which were this year.

In addition, all of her #1 singles have debuted at the top spot: 2018’s ‘thank u, next’, 2019’s ‘7 rings’, 2020’s ‘Stuck With You’ with Justin Bieber, ‘Rain On Me’ with Lady Gaga and, now, ‘Positions’.

She is now two #1 debuts ahead of Mariah Carey, Drake, Justin Bieber and Travis Scott, all of which have three #1 debuts.

She recognised the achievement on Instagram, giving thanks to the team that worked alongside her for the song.

“thank u so so much,” she wrote, “and congratulations to the most incredible team @tbhits @amnija_ @londonondatrack @official.mrfranks @peterleejohnson.

She closed her statement saying, “this is such an honor pls vote for biden.”

Watch the video for ‘Positions’ below.

[embedded content]