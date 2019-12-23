Ariana Grande Just Gave Us the Best Christmas Eve’s Eve Surprise – The Sweetener Live Tour Album
Well isn’t this a particularly sweet Christmas Eve’s Eve surprise? Today, Ariana Grande released a live album from her Sweetener World Tour titled k bye for now (swt live). The album — which Ariana announced earlier this month and is a culmination of the 10-month long global tour — features 32 tracks, including mega-hits like “God Is a Woman,” “Thank U, Next,” and “7 Rings,” as well as guest artists like Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and Childish Gambino. It’s now officially available to stream and to purchase, making it the perfect soundtrack for pre-holiday feast workouts and get-togethers with friends over the festive season.
Ariana’s Sweetener tour kicked off on in March in Albany, New York — a month after the surprise release of “Thank U, Next” and over a year after she dropped the Sweetener album. The tour wrapped on Dec. 22nd in Los Angeles, which marked her 100th and final show. After the emotional performance, the singer turned to Twitter and Instagram to thank fans and her crew, share behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and finally, to announce the launch of the album. “a little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier /love u” she wrote in a Tweet.
The live album marks the end of an epic year for Ariana, which, in addition to the tour, included a performance at Coachella, a collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, and a Grammy win back in February. And while the title of the album may be “bye for now” and could be seen as Ariana taking a much-needed break, with five Grammy noms for 2020, we have a feeling she’s already gearing up for an equally as epic start to the new decade.