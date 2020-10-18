Ariana Grande Teases New Song & Album Title

Ariana Grande recently revealed she’d be blessing us with a new album this month. Now, she’s shared a bunch of clues around the impending release.

The ‘thank u, next’ singer shared a video to Instagram. Following her hand in slow motion, the video shows Grande type “positions” on a keyboard.

She also tweeted a link to her website. The website has two timers counting down. One is just under five days away: Friday, 23rd October and the other is 12 days away: Friday, 30th October.

The clues seem like Ariana Grande will be releasing a new single next Friday, with the much anticipated album, presumably named POSITIONS to come the following Friday.

Grande initially revealed we’d be getting a new album this month with a minimalistic tweet, “i can’t wait to give u my album this month.”

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

The new album will be Ariana Grande’s sixth studio full-length effort.

She recently appeared on Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain On Me’. Have a listen to the iconic collab below and find her website and countdown timers here.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]