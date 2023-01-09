Ariana Grande was a Guest Judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race has returned, with singer Ariana Grande rocking up as the first guest of the 15th season.

It’s not her Drag Race rodeo: she appeared way back in season seven as a guest judge, arriving on set the morning after her ‘Bang Bang’ music video shoot.

Ariana Grande: ‘One Last Time’

In true Drag Race style, Grande ruvealed herself in the Werk room by referencing one of the great entrances of the show: appearing in an outfit topped off by Ornacia, the mannequin head made famous by queen Vivacious back in season six. The real Vivacious and Ornacia appeared later on in the premiere.

“I think drag is the most infectious and joyous art form that there is,” Grande told the waiting room of queens. “Thank you guys for bringing so much joy to the lives of the Drag Race fans and to everyone.”

Ariana Grande’s RuPaul’s Drag Race entrance pic.twitter.com/ZiIXeWa2rx — b 📂 (@sheeshgwsmedia) January 7, 2023

Aside from being a repeat guest judge, Grande has had a long association with Drag Race, having had her songs featured more than any other artist in the lipsyncs. She’s been featured eight times on the mainstage, with tracks like ‘Break Free’, ‘Into You’, and ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ ranking as some of the best lipsyncs in the history of the show.

Hayley Kiyoko, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter and Orville Peck are also set to appear on the judging panel throughout season 15.

Grande is yet to follow up the huge success of her 2020 album, Positions. She flagged last year that it might be a while before we see a new album, as she’s currently busy with the film adaptation of Wicked.

