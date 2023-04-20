Ariston’s Launches WI-FI Electric Storage Heaters with Voice Control, and Electric Instant Electric Heaters with Slimmer and Sleeker Designs to Fit Singaporean HomesAriston Storage Image.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 April 2023 – Once again, Ariston remains the first and only brand in Singapore to introduce a full new range of WI-FI electric storage water heaters, now with voice control functions. The new range is integrated with the main smart home platforms: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to conveniently connect users with their smart water heater. Users can now easily turn on/off their water heater, adjust water temperature and receive information about current temperature via voice commands.

Ariston AURES Electric Instant Water Heaters

Ariston ANDRIS2 TOP 30 WI-FI and SL2 20/30 LUX-D WI-FI are equipped with a patented full-titanium heating element that comes with lifetime warranty, energy saving smart ECO EVO function and AG+ technology that inhibits bacteria proliferation for better hygiene.

Ariston has always been committed to developing products that last through time and they are the first electric water heater manufacturer in the market to use titanium against water corrosion since twenty five years ago.

Ariston NET – Home Gets Smarter, Life Gets Simpler



Ariston NET is the smart app to manage users’ thermal comfort solutions with easy control and prompt assistance, enabling 25% energy saving for a more sustainable comfort of living.

Download the Ariston NET on Apple App Store or Google Play Store now:

Apple App Store:https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/aqua-ariston-net/id1060595147

Google Play Store:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.remotethermo.velis&hl=en

The WI-FI range is available now at all authorised dealers from $399. ANDRIS LUX 15/30 WI-FI will be available in Singapore from June 2023.

Ariston electric instant water heaters with Constant Temperature technology now slimmer and sleeker to fit Singaporean homes

Ariston WI-FI Electric Storage Water Heaters, now with Voice Control

Well known for its Constant Temperature (CT) technology in its AURES electric instant water heaters, Ariston now introduces an upgraded range, now slimmer and sleeker, which are designed specially to fit perfectly into Singaporean homes in looks and in size. The stylish and luxurious Ariston AURES integrates cutting-edge elements for the ideal bathing experience.

Ariston’s AURES range has earned the prestigious Good Design Award thanks to its luxury design and outstanding features, as well as for its high levels of simplicity of installation and operation.

Ariston’s AURES range equipped with Constant Temperature (CT) technology is the first to be officially certified by PSB Singapore to be energy saving of up to 25%. Now equipped with Earth-leakage circuit breaker (ELCB), Ariston AURES electric instant water heaters provide an additional safety point. If a dangerous electric leakage is detected, the built-in double pole ELCB in Ariston AURES range will interrupt the electrical circuit, avoiding the risk of electric shock.

Other features for the AURES series include Memorised Temperature Preference for up to 3 Users, Anti-Scald Technology, and the quietest Silent Pump in its class for A Powerful Rain Shower Experience with noise levels of as low as 42.7 dB(A).

Ariston AURES range will be available at all authorised dealers from May 2023, retailing from $139.



